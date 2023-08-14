Podcast | Top 5 Films Set During the Indian Independence Struggle

ADVERTISEMENT
From Lagaan to RRR, filmmakers have been fascinated by this period in Indian history.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Indian freedom struggle has always been a time of great dramatic value for artists. From love stories to action-packed thrillers, Indian filmmakers have explored this period with a great sense of detail and historicity.

In this episode of Do I Like It, I list my favorite Hindi films that were set during the Indian independence struggle and the subsequent partition.

Listen till the end!

