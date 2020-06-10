Mumbai, a coronavirus hotspot with over 51,000 confirmed cases, is struggling to provide beds for its patients. While the good news is that the city’s case growth rate dipped and now stands at 2.93 percent, the bad news is the BMC data that indicates that almost 99 percent of the ICU beds in Mumbai are occupied.While the opposition parties have raised an alarm about the severe shortage of beds in Mumbai, the state government has alleged that the opposition is politicising the pandemic. But, there's no denying that there are, in fact, a lot of complaints coming from citizens about not finding a hospital bed for patients.With a surge in cases, a shortage of medical staff, packed wards – why is Mumbai's health infrastructure failing so badly at this moment of need? Tune in to The Big Story!Part 1: What’s the Reason Behind Hospital Bed Crunch in Delhi?