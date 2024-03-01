Urdunama Podcast | Ghazal se Naam Tak: The Life and Legacy of Pankaj Udhas

This episode of Urdunama celebrates the life and work of the iconic ghazal singer and composer, Pankaj Udhas. We lost the legend on 26 February 2024 to Pancreatic Cancer. He was born on 17 May 1951 in Gujarat, and made a name for himself in both film and independent music.

Fabeha Syed will delve into the captivating world of his ghazals, exploring their emotional depth and the unique style that captivated audiences worldwide. Prateek Lidhoo joins in to sing heartfelt renditions of his most loved songs like 'Chitthi Aayi Hai', 'Chandi Jaisa Rang', and 'Aur Ahista'.

We'll witness how Pankaj Udhas breathed new life into the ghazal tradition, earning him recognition as a pioneer of the genre. If you too are a fan of this maestro, listen till the end and tell us your favourite song of his down below.