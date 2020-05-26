Chinese incursion into the LAC in Ladakh has flared up tensions in multiple locations in the disputed Indo-China border.Chinese soldiers, numbered by some at 5,000, reportedly intruded into Indian territory with heavy equipments and bunker material, they have also pitched tents around the Galwan Valley in East Ladakh which was previously a point of standoff during the 1962 war with China.The Indian army in its turn is reportedly matching up to the Chinese buildup with its own deployment and aggressive patrolling and is currently engaged in a stand-off at four locations along the LAC.But what could have triggered these sudden tensions? How is India responding? And how is the government managing the diplomatic channels? Tune in to The Big Story! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.