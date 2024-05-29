ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Panchayat Season 3: How Does TVF do it Every Single Time? | Do I Like It Podcast

Dekh raha hai Binod? Panchayat ka naya season aaya hai!

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Let's go back to the village life with the new season of TVF's 'Panchayat', streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in leading roles.

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo discusses the screenplay of the show, and talks about why TVF shows always leave us with a satisfying, yet hungry feeling. From solid characters to relatable plot points, we breakdown how the company has distilled the science of screenwriting to extract the maximum possible out of a script. Watch till the end!

Topics:  Panchayat   Podcast   Movie Reviews 

