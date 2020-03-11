Coronavirus & Falling Oil Prices Driving Us Into Global Recession?

The global economy is bleeding, fast and heavy.

Oil prices have fallen sharply –– by almost 35 percent –– across the world, after Saudi Arabia announced an increase in oil production. This has hit the pockets of the world’s two other big oil producers – the US and Russia.

This comes while the world is still reeling from the pandemic spread of the coronavirus.

How have these two affected the global economy? Are we staring at a global recession? And in all this, how will India be affected?

I’m joined by former journalist Aunindyo Chakravarty today, and we’ll take you through everything you need to know about how falling oil prices and the coronavirus are likely to wreak havoc on the global economy.