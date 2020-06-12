Over the past few weeks, the Delhi Police have been filing charge sheets in a number of cases related to the northeast Delhi violence, that had taken place in late February.According to police records, 751 cases were filed related to the violence that occurred in waves over three days in certain areas of Delhi, that ended up killing 53 people.At the core of these charge sheets is a common theory – that the violence was sparked as part of a planned conspiracy in the follow up to the CAA-NRC protests.Delhi Riots: Is Trump Visit a Hole in Police’s Conspiracy Theory?While one charge sheet alleges a plot to carry out a "big blast" during US President Donald Trump's visit in February, another attempts to draw links to the Tablighi Jamaat. Some claim women's activist group Pinjra Tod was involved, while others accuse suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain of playing a role in the violence.But, interestingly, certain details in some of the charge sheets don't add up.In this podcast, The Quint's Delhi correspondent Aishwarya Iyer and political editor Aditya Menon breakdown the details of the alleged conspiracy claims in the charge sheets and some gaps in the police claims. Tune in to The Big Story for more!Delhi Police Charge Sheet Names Pinjra Tod, Cites WhatsApp Message We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.