How Much Longer Can it Take for Nirbhaya Convicts to be Executed?

When will the Nirbhaya convicts be hanged? That’s a question a lot of people are mulling over.

With the recent Hyderabad rape and murder case of a vet doctor followed by an encounter where all the accused were shot dead by the police, there seems to be a growing impatience about just how long will it take for Nirbhaya to get her justice.

16 December 2019 marks the seventh anniversary of this horrific crime – and there was a growing murmur that the convicts could be executed on 16 December.

But was it really possible to carry that out with the review petitions, mercy petitions and curative petitions still pending? Tune in to The Big Story for more!