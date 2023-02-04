Podcast | Class Review: A Series That Gets the Focus Right

ADVERTISEMENT

Class Review: A Series That Gets the Focus Right

Class is an eight-part series which revolves around the students of an elite South Delhi school.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
If you have been a fan of college or school dramas involving mystery and crime, aka Riverdale and Elite, Class is the desi version for you. Class is an eight-part series which revolves around the students at an elite South Delhi school.

Creating a stark contrast between the rich and the newly joined impoverished students, it promised to be a commentary on the 'class' system in India. 

Tune into this episode to listen to my full review. 

