Podcast | Class Review: A Series That Gets the Focus Right
Class is an eight-part series which revolves around the students of an elite South Delhi school.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
If you have been a fan of college or school dramas involving mystery and crime, aka Riverdale and Elite, Class is the desi version for you. Class is an eight-part series which revolves around the students at an elite South Delhi school.
Creating a stark contrast between the rich and the newly joined impoverished students, it promised to be a commentary on the 'class' system in India.
Tune into this episode to listen to my full review.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.