Vodcast | Naezy Talks Life After 'Gully Boy', Mental Health & His 'Mallika'

Naezy discusses life post 'Gully Boy', mental health, new music, and his role in the independent hip-hop scene.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read
In this episode of Do I Like It, rapper Naezy opens up about his life after the hit film 'Gully Boy', and how he feels that his story wasn't properly told. He also talks about a new phase of his life where he's working on his mental health, new music, and his state of mind.

He also sheds light on the current independent hip-hop scene and how he feels a responsibility towards the younger crop of rappers. Watch till the end.

Topics:  Gully Boy   Naezy   Podcast 

