Podcast | Apocalypse EP Review: Naezy is Struggling, But It Works

Will this project help him retain his lost glory?

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

In this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about Naezy's latest Eid offering, 'Apocalypse'. After struggling with his music and his faith for years, Naezy seems to have lost the Top 5 Desi Hip Hop artists' spot that he once held. Will this project help him retain his lost glory? Can Naezy keep up with DHH superstars like Divine and Emiway? And should the music of struggling artists be limited to beats and rhymes, tune in to find out! 

Topics:  Naezy   Podcast   Music Review 

