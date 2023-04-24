Podcast | Apocalypse EP Review: Naezy is Struggling, But It Works

In this episode of Do I Like It, I talk about Naezy's latest Eid offering, 'Apocalypse'. After struggling with his music and his faith for years, Naezy seems to have lost the Top 5 Desi Hip Hop artists' spot that he once held. Will this project help him retain his lost glory? Can Naezy keep up with DHH superstars like Divine and Emiway? And should the music of struggling artists be limited to beats and rhymes, tune in to find out!
To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.
Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.
To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)