'Anti Fitna' EP Review: Naezy Tries to Balance Islam and Conscious Hip Hop

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek Lidhoo talks about Naezy's new EP 'Anti Fitna'. The Mumbai rapper shot to fame after his hit singles 'Aafat' and 'Mere Gully Mein'. After the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy', Naezy has dropped numerous singles and EPs.

On this project, Naezy discusses his faith, his place in the rap game, and his larger mission in life. Watch till the end, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.