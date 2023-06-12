ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Madari Album Review: How is Munawar Faruqui's Debut Rap Project??

The album features a solid tracklist with beats by industry stalwarts like Se on the Beat and Karan Kanchan.

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek talks about Munawar Faruqui's debut hip-hop album 'Madari'. The album features a solid tracklist with beats by industry stalwarts like Sez on the Beat and Karan Kanchan.

After a controversial jail time in 2021 and his subsequent reality show win, will this album capture his state of mind and provide a musical outlet for his distress? Or will it be just another cookie-cutter, pop-rap project?

Listen till the end to find out.

Topics:  Podcast   Music Review   Hip Hop 

