Will the Congress MP Government Collapse? What Now For The State?

The MP Congress government is in a crisis. As of this podcast’s recording, MP Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had tendered his resignation from the party after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Almost simultaneously, news came out about Sonia Gandhi expelling Scindia from the Congress for anti-party activities.

After this, at least 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignations as well, including six MP cabinet ministers.

The Congress has alleged that the BJP is poaching its MLAs and attempting a repeat of Operation Lotus, which the party carried out in Karnataka.

The BJP has denied all allegations of poaching.

What next for the MP government? Listen to the podcast and find out.