Podcast: Do I Like Monica O My Darling?

A stunning star-cast, a gripping story and eye-catching visuals make Monica, O My Darling the neo-noir Bollywood film we've been waiting for. It stars Rajkummar Rao (as Jayant Arkhedkar), Huma Qureshi (as Monica Machado), Radhika Apte (as ACP Naidu), and Sikander Kher, among others. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Tune in to listen to my full review!