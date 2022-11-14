Podcast: Do I Like Monica O My Darling?
A stunning star-cast, with gripping story and visuals, this the neo-noir Bollywood film we've been waiting for
A stunning star-cast, a gripping story and eye-catching visuals make Monica, O My Darling the neo-noir Bollywood film we've been waiting for. It stars Rajkummar Rao (as Jayant Arkhedkar), Huma Qureshi (as Monica Machado), Radhika Apte (as ACP Naidu), and Sikander Kher, among others. The film is now streaming on Netflix.
Tune in to listen to my full review!
Even the cinematography of the film by Swapnil Sonawane is so great that it feels like you are inside a comic book.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
