Podcast | Do I Like Mohanlal's Alone?
For the Mohanlal fan inside me, Alone promised a great watch with him occupying the screen for most of its runtime.
For the Mohanlal fan inside me, Alone promised a great watch with the Malayali superstar occupying the screen for most of its runtime. But weird frames, sloppy writing and a in-your-face screenplay made this film a pure disappointment.
Tune in to listen to my full review.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question:
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
