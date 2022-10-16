ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Modiji Ki Beti?

As a film, Modiji Ki Beti is a glorified YouTube sketch but as a theme it is a step in the right direction

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
1 min read

I don’t want to go very deep into the specifics of it, because honestly, there was nothing even mildly exciting going for in the film. It is a glorified YouTube sketch. But also, I’m not one to just trash a film totally.

Clearly, some effort has gone into the shots and locations etc. So let’s just scratch the review for now and talk about freedom of speech.

Tune in to listen to my full review!

Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Kantara?

Podcast: Do I Like Kantara?
ADVERTISEMENT

Still from the film

Photo Credit: YouTube

I'm glad that under the guise of slapstick comedy only we are normalising taking a name. Nobody should be above making fun of.
Also Read

Podcast: Do I Like Doctor G?

Podcast: Do I Like Doctor G?
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also Read

Podcast | 'Ranjish hi Sahi' If That's What It Takes To Value 'Self-Love'

Podcast | 'Ranjish hi Sahi' If That's What It Takes To Value 'Self-Love'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×