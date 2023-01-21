ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Do I Like Mission Majnu?

It starts out with high stakes for the undercover spy, but lacks depth and an emotional core.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Comparisons to Meghana Gulzar's Raazi are inevitable when it comes to Mission Majnu, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna.

However, the film does not manage to get close to the Alia Bhatt-starrer.

It starts out with high stakes for the undercover spy, but lacks the depth and emotional core to pull off a realistic portrayal. Tune into the full review by Pratikshya Mishra!

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

