ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Missing Review: Restored My Love For Found Footage Films

Much like it's prequel, it is tightly edited and keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout its runtime.

Verda Subzwari
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Missing, a sequel of Searching (2018), is a found footage film which revolves around a daughter's quest to find her missing mother. Much like it's prequel, it is tightly edited and keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout its runtime. For anyone who likes thrillers, Missing is a great watch.

Tune into my full review!

Also Read

Podcast | Alive & Vaccinated: Daniel Fernandes Should Leave Stand-Up Comedy

Podcast | Alive & Vaccinated: Daniel Fernandes Should Leave Stand-Up Comedy

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also Read

Podcast | Media Trials: Can Judiciary and Journalism Coexist?

Podcast | Media Trials: Can Judiciary and Journalism Coexist?
Also Read

Podcast | Jealous of Sabziwala Review: Worth the Rs 299 Membership?

Podcast | Jealous of Sabziwala Review: Worth the Rs 299 Membership?
ADVERTISEMENT

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Podcast   Movie Reviews   Podcast Review 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×