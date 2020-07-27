How Meena Kumari Became The Tragedy Queen: A Look at Her Poetry
In this episode of Urdunama, we revisit the story of the tragedienne through her poetry.
Guest: Rashmi Agarwal, Indian Sufi singer.
Host, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
Often dubbed as the 'tragedy queen' of Hindi cinema, legendary actor Meena Kumari was not only a powerful star but also a poet.
Born as Mehjabeen Bano to Ali Bux, a Parsi theatre veteran, and Iqbal Begum in Mumbai, Meena Kumari started her career at the age of 4. From being credited as ‘Baby Meena’ in her initial films as a child artiste, to becoming a powerful star who helped actors like Dharmendra establish their careers, Meena Kumari became one of the first icons of Indian cinema. Yet there was a real-life tragedy that many believe drove her to the limits of self-destruction.
In this episode of Urdunama, we revisit the life of Meena Kumari through her poetry.
Also, featuring in this podcast is famous Sufi singer, Rashmi Agarwal, recipient of the Grand-Prix Award at the prestigious 9th International World Music Festival in 2013. Agarwal performs Kumari’s ‘Chand Tanha’.
Tune in.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.