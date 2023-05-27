Podcast | How Urdu Shayri Teaches Us To Live Life With ‘Mauj’

In today's Urdunama, we delve into the beautiful Urdu word 'Mauj,' which embodies joy, exuberance, and the undulating waves of life. Derived from Persian, 'Mauj' symbolizes the dynamic nature of existence and is often used in Urdu poetry to depict moments of bliss and celebration.
Listen till the end as I read poetry by Asghar Gondvi, Parveen Shakir, and Majrooh Sultanpuri.
