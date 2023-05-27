ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | How Urdu Shayri Teaches Us To Live Life With ‘Mauj’

Listen till the end as I read poetry by Asghar Gondvi, Parveen Shakir, and Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In today's Urdunama, we delve into the beautiful Urdu word 'Mauj,' which embodies joy, exuberance, and the undulating waves of life. Derived from Persian, 'Mauj' symbolizes the dynamic nature of existence and is often used in Urdu poetry to depict moments of bliss and celebration. 

Listen till the end as I read poetry by Asghar Gondvi, Parveen Shakir, and Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Also Read

Podcast | Truths of Life: You are 'Kaabil' to Achieve Great Things

Podcast | Truths of Life: You are 'Kaabil' to Achieve Great Things
ADVERTISEMENT

To listen to our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

To check out more episodes of 'Urdunamaclick here.

Also Read

Podcast | Mother's Day Special: The Different Love Languages of Mothers

Podcast | Mother's Day Special: The Different Love Languages of Mothers

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Urdu   Urdu Poet   Podcast 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×