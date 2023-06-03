ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Sometimes, Poetry Can Solve Every 'Masla' in Life

Tune in to this episode of Urdunama as I read Sahir, Ahmad Faraz, Abbas Tabish, and others.

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
'Masla' is used to refer to a problem, an issue, or a matter that requires attention or resolution. It embodies the notion of a challenge or complication that demands careful consideration, analysis, and often, deliberation among individuals or groups. 'Masla' can encompass various aspects of life, including personal, social, political, or even spiritual matters.

Tune in to this episode of Urdunama as I read Sahir, Ahmad Faraz, Abbas Tabish, and others.  

Topics:  Urdu   Urdu Poet   Podcast 

