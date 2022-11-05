Podcast: Do I Like Love Today?
Love Today follows the story of a new-age couple whose love is put to test. They're made to swap their smartphones.
Love Today follows the story of a new-age couple whose love is put to test, after they're made to swap their smartphones for a day. Do they really know and trust each other well? Will their love stand strong despite this adversity, or will it come crashing down? This what the film is all about.
The film also touches upon cyber-crimes and the perversity of the minds behind them. It shows the reality of how troublesome it is for women to navigate the internet space amidst the abusers.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
