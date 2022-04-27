Looking at Virat Kohli's IPL 2022 Dry Spell Through a Mental Health Lens
It has now been 100 games across all formats of cricket that Virat Kohli has not scored a century.
Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Virat Kohli as his poor performance continues to haunt him in the ongoing IPL 2022 as he got out on the first ball for the second straight match and scored less than 10 runs in the match subsequent to it.
The former Indian captain, who has scored over 23,500 international runs for India, was out on the first ball against Lucknow SuperGiants and on 23 April, when he edged the outgoing delivery he faced from South Africa-fast bowler Marco Jansen at the Brabourne Stadium.
It has also now been 100 games across all formats of cricket that Virat Kohli has not scored a century.
This dry spell has also prompted pundits like former India coach Ravi Shastri and well-wishers to suggest that Kohli is "overcooked" and needs a break away from the game and the spotlight.
So in today’s episode, we analyse the possible reasons for this kind of a lean patch for Kohli and also the possible solutions for a player of his level to come back from it.
For this, we spoke to cricket commentator and analyst Chandresh Narayanan and Amrit Mathur, the former COO of the Delhi Daredevils. We also spoke to Dr Divya Jain, a sports psychologist at Fortis Hospital, Delhi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.