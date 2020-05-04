Lockdown 3.0 and Relaxations: A Catch-22 Situation for Red Zones?
The ongoing lockdown has been extended for the second time across the country for two more weeks.
Shorbori Purkayastha
Podcast

As India crossed the 40,000-mark of COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the ongoing lockdown was extended for the second time across the country for two more weeks, but this time with more relaxations.

After 42 days of a strict lockdown, with only essential services and sectors being allowed to function, the states and the Centre are experimenting on safe ways to restore normalcy in the third lap of the lockdown, with the MHA releasing a new set of guidelines for red, green, and orange zones.

Most of the countries that went into a strict lockdown like India are trying to lift the restrictions in a phased manner, while in India, we’re going by zones.

What is allowed and what is not in the red, green and orange zones? Tune in to The Big Story for more!

