Lockdown 3.0 and Relaxations: A Catch-22 Situation for Red Zones?

As India crossed the 40,000-mark of COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the ongoing lockdown was extended for the second time across the country for two more weeks, but this time with more relaxations.

After 42 days of a strict lockdown, with only essential services and sectors being allowed to function, the states and the Centre are experimenting on safe ways to restore normalcy in the third lap of the lockdown, with the MHA releasing a new set of guidelines for red, green, and orange zones.