Light to Fight Covid Darkness: How Do We Interpret Modi’s Message?

Another appeal for solidarity in India’s fight against COVID-19. This time with candles, diyas, and mobile flashlights. That’s what Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message was to the nation in his fourth address in a row, with an added caveat. “Don’t gather in numbers to do this, do this from your balconies,” he said.

On 3 March, PM Modi told citizens, “As crores of population are stuck indoors, some might be wondering what can we do all alone? How can we fight this pandemic alone? How many more days do we have to spend like this? These are some questions you may be asking. Friends, this maybe a lockdown, we maybe stuck inside our homes, but we’re not alone.”

At a time when India has crossed two thousand coronavirus infections and over 50 deaths what could this message possibly mean? What are the political interpretations of it?