The spread of the deadly coronavirus has come as a shocker to all of us. Everyone is dealing with it in their own ways, but what role does art play at a time like this? On the latest episode of 'OffScreen' we spoke to Rasika Dugal on how she's spending her time during the lockdown, flaunting privilege on social media and the shows she's catching up on.Recently celebrities have been called out for posting pictures on social media of them baking, or working, and people have deemed it as being insensitive. "It's tricky, and I don't really what constitutes as flaunting of privilege. But I think it's also important for us to be aware, and keep ourselves in check."She added, "I also don't understand when people say they're bored, I mean it's a pandemic. There are far greater things to worry about than a film release also."On 'OffScreen', we recount stories from the world of movies and web series, mostly featuring people who toil behind the scenes, people who basically work off-screen to create magic on screen. We also bring to you fascinating stories of actors that you might not have been privy to.Editor: Ashish MacCune