RERA Act: Has It Been Effective in Offering Consumer Protection to Home Buyers?

It has been nearly six years since the launch of the Real Estate Regulation and Development Act, 2016 scheme which seeks to offer consumer protection to home buyers as well as help boost investments in the real estate industry. Has the act been effective in solving the problems of fraudulent housing?

Join us as we speak to Neetu Vasanta and Shilpa Kumar to discuss the scheme’s implementation in different states across the country and also talk about the implementational challenges. We also discuss the challenges that the industry faces along with the consumers while buying property under the act.

Neetu Vasanta is the Managing Director and Partner in the Boston Consulting Group's (BCG's) New Delhi office, and leads the topic of the real estate sector for the BCG in India. She is a core member of the BCG's Industrial Goods Practice and Marketing and Sales practices.