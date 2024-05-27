Urdunama Podcast: Baat Karne ka 'Lahja' Thoda Casual Hai!!

After a deep dive into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's hit web series 'Heeramandi', Fabeha Syed continues her Urdu class on this episode of 'Urdunama'. Through an engaging narrative and the enchanting recitation of Urdu poetry, discover how 'lahja' shapes communication and adds depth to our linguistic heritage.

Urdu's phonetics and tone are integral to its charm and expressiveness, making it one of the most melodious languages in the world. One's 'lahja' can convey their geographical background, education level, and even social status, making it a key element in communication and interaction.

Listen till the end as Fabeha reads poetry by Bashir Badr, Rahat Indori and Jan Nisar Akhtar. In the 'Aap Ki Qalam Se' section, we feature oiginal poetry by Mutassim Khan.