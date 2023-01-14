Podcast: Do I Like Kuttey?
Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey raised my expectations with its trailer. But, did it live up to the hype? Tune in!
Picture this, you spend a month trying to get a reservation at the new restaurant in town and order your favourite dish. After all that, the dish doesn't live up to the hype and you find yourself missing the comfort of the instant noodles you left at home. That's what Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey feels like.
Tune in to this episode for my full review.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question:
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
Topics: Kuttey Do I Like It Kuttey review
