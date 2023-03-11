ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | Time Will Tell EP Review: KR$NA Raps to Impress Other Rappers

The project is produced by Karachi-based producers Jokhay and Umair.

Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
On this episode of Do I Like It, I review KR$NA’s latest EP called 'Time Will Tell'. The project is produced by Karachi-based producers Jokhay and Umair and features vocals from Talha Anjum and Talha Yunus, members of the Pakistani duo Young Stunners.

The production is a good attempt at proving how well cross-country collaborations can do for the growth of art. Moreover, KR$NA delivers a well-packaged and neatly wrapped present, but perfection can also be a flaw; ultimately, how are we human without our humanity? To know more, tune in to the episode.

Podcast | Emojis Vol. 1 Review: Where Was This Fotty Seven All This While?

Podcast | PRAA EP Review: Prabh Deep & Raftaar is an Interesting Combination

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also Read

Podcast | EndaVishesham Album Review: I Want Rebel 7 to Get Uncomfortable

Topics:  Music   Podcast   Rap 

3 months
12 months
12 months
