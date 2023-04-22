ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Review: Stop It Bhaijaan!

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

At one point, when a character hears that humans are called ‘homo erectus’, he says of three men in the film, “How can they be homo? They have girlfriends.” By the time this “joke” makes it to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, I had already checked out. Or in the film’s words, hum switch off ho gaye the. 

