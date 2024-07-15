ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Podcast: Why Do We Love Violent Movies? (ft. Kill & Animal)

Why are we so fascinated by violent films?

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', we dive into the world of cinematic violence inspired by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat's latest film, 'Kill'. Why are we so fascinated by violent films? What's the relationship between cinema and violence? Join me as we explore these questions and more. We'll look at how violence has evolved in Indian cinema, from the 70s' angry young man to today's ultra-realistic, gory action.

Along the way, we'll compare Kill with other violent genre films like Animal and draw parallels to Quentin Tarantino's style. We'll also discuss the importance of context and emotion in violent scenes, and how Kill manages to anchor its gore in human emotions.

