Kids at School Used To Tell My Sons 'You Are So Lucky Madhuri Dixit Is Your Mom'
We know Madhuri Dixit – the actor and the dancer – but now we are getting to see the musical side of her as well. Recently, the talented star dropped a new single 'Tu Hai Mera,' which is dedicated to her fans.
In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, Madhuri tells The Quint how music is in her system and how it keeps her family together. She also opens up about how back in the 1990s, the relationship between fans and their favourite stars was so different from what it is now.
