This Podcast Wouldn't Let You Stay 'Khafa' for Long | Urdunama

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed discusses the word 'khafa', with a smile on her face, of course! The Urdu word means 'displeased', 'upset', and 'offended'. As she reads poetry by Javed Akhtar, Bashir Badr and Anwar Shuoor, we unpack the complexities of releationships, and understand how 'naraazi' can help us heal.

Listen till the end!