ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Podcast Wouldn't Let You Stay 'Khafa' for Long | Urdunama

Unraveling the complexities of relationships through the word 'khafa'.

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed discusses the word 'khafa', with a smile on her face, of course! The Urdu word means 'displeased', 'upset', and 'offended'. As she reads poetry by Javed Akhtar, Bashir Badr and Anwar Shuoor, we unpack the complexities of releationships, and understand how 'naraazi' can help us heal.

Listen till the end!

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
0
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Javed Akhtar   poetry   Podcast 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×