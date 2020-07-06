‘Khadi, Khaki, Underworld’ Nexus Behind Vikas Dubey’s Bold Attack?
Why hasn’t Uttar Pradesh been able to root out notorious criminals like Dubey? Tune in to The Big Story!
Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter with over 60 criminal cases against him, escaped from his hideout as his goons killed eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Bikru village in rural Kanpur.
After the incident, the police suspended Station Officer Vinay Tiwari, for his alleged role in tipping-off Dubey. His aide, Daya Shankar Agnihotri, who was arrested in the encounter, told the police that Dubey had purportedly received a phone call, and so before the cops could reach Bikru village to raid his hideout and arrest him, he allegedly called around his men.
The police were then ambushed by the goons, who were expecting them, and the whole encounter turned into a bloodbath.
This incident, from 2 July, sounds like a movie plot, but it is, in fact, the other way round. Movies are inspired from this kind of reality in the state of Uttar Pradesh, where the nexus between crime and politics runs thicker than blood.
Who is responsible for such daring acts of crimes in the state? Why hasn’t Uttar Pradesh been able to root out notorious criminals like Dubey? Tune in to The Big Story!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.