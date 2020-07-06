‘Khadi, Khaki, Underworld’ Nexus Behind Vikas Dubey’s Bold Attack?

Vikas Dubey, a history-sheeter with over 60 criminal cases against him, escaped from his hideout as his goons killed eight Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Bikru village in rural Kanpur.

After the incident, the police suspended Station Officer Vinay Tiwari, for his alleged role in tipping-off Dubey. His aide, Daya Shankar Agnihotri, who was arrested in the encounter, told the police that Dubey had purportedly received a phone call, and so before the cops could reach Bikru village to raid his hideout and arrest him, he allegedly called around his men.