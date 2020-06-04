The killing of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala with an explosive-laden fruit has triggered nationwide outrage.Cricketers, celebrities, common citizens, wildlife experts are all up in arms against this horrendous act of cruelty and are demanding accountability.While the Kerala forest department is investigating into the matter, are we missing the big picture here? Is outrage and handing out punishments for an act of animal cruelty a sustainable solution or just a quick fix? Tune in to The Big Story!We Are Savages, Are We Not Learning: Rohit on Elephant’s Killing