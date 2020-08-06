Kashmir Better or Worse After One Yr of Abrogation of Article 370?
While most of India fixated on the Ayodhya bhoomi poojan, on 5 August, in Kashmir it was a day of restrictions.
While most of India fixated on the Ram Mandir foundation-laying ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, on 5 August, in Kashmir, it was a quiet day with a curfew and deserted streets.
Last year, on this day, Article 370 was revoked, stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy, and bifurcating the erstwhile state into union territories – Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir.
The decision was met by protests despite the security clampdown. Thousands of activists were picked up from their residences and detained in the next few days, opposition leaders were also put under detention.
And this year, there were heavy barricades around Srinagar, shops and other establishments remained shut amid a heavy deployment of security forces in anticipation of a "Black Day" protest.
Due to this decision, for the first time after 70 years, all the 890 Central laws and the Indian Constitution became applicable in Kashmir.
Were Kashmiris able to enjoy the same rights and privileges enjoyed by the rest of India, since the abrogation of Article 370? Tune in to The Big Story!
