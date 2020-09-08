Kangana-Shiv Sena Spat and the Politics Behind It

Following a fiery spat with Shiv Sena members where Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and claimed threat to life, the Bollywood actor is all set to join the elite club of Y+ security protectees that includes bigshots like Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and some Union ministers.

While the Kangana vs Sena slugfest has been going on for the past few days, the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to provide Y+ security to the actor came soon after she announced her plans to return to Mumbai from her hometown Manali, on 9 September.



But while Ranaut's recent comments created a stir amongst Sena members, who asked her to stay away from the city if she claims to feel so unsafe, her spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut seemed to have ignited a brawl between the party and its former ally BJP.

Is the spat between the Sena and Ranaut really a case of BJP vs Sena? Are the former allies taking digs at each other through this episode?