What Are The Many Challenges Ahead For New BJP President JP Nadda?

Jagat Prakash Nadda was unanimously elected as the BJP’s party president on 20 January 2020.

Nadda succeeds Amit Shah. He was selected as the working president in May 2019 when Shah was appointed home minister, and formally became the BJP’s president on 20 January 2020.

But Nadda’s election comes after Amit Shah’s very successful run as president, and comes at a time when India is GRIPPED by protests.

Is his election just the beginning of the challenge ahead of him? And will he be able to fill the void left by Amit Shah in the BJP’s machine?

Let’s find out.

I’m joined by political commentator Amitabh Tiwari and author and senior journalist Nilanjan Mukopadhyay today.

We’re going to tell you everything you need to know about the BJP’s new president JP Nadda, and what lies in store for him in the coming months.