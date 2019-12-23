Jharkhand Results: Why is ‘Modi Magic’ Not Working in State Polls?
As per the latest trends, the BJP has won or is ahead in 25 seats while the rival JMM-Congress alliance is set to win 47 seats.
Shorbori Purkayastha
Are national issues like NRC-CAA, Article 370 or Ram Mandir able to garner votes in state elections?

Jharkhand ousted the BJP despite the rhetoric that came from star campaigners like Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is the third state to go to polls this year, after Haryana and Maharashtra, and the ‘Modi magic’ hasn’t quite worked for the BJP beyond the general elections this year.

What worked for the Mahagathbandhan in Jharkhand and what didn't work for the BJP, and the incumbent state Chief Minister Raghubar Das? Tune in to The Big Story, where we decode what the numbers from Jharkhand mean.

