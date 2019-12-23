Jharkhand Results: Why is ‘Modi Magic’ Not Working in State Polls?
Are national issues like NRC-CAA, Article 370 or Ram Mandir able to garner votes in state elections?
Jharkhand ousted the BJP despite the rhetoric that came from star campaigners like Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
What worked for the Mahagathbandhan in Jharkhand and what didn't work for the BJP, and the incumbent state Chief Minister Raghubar Das? Tune in to The Big Story, where we decode what the numbers from Jharkhand mean.
