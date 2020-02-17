Clash of Videos: The Two Narratives from Jamia’s ‘Bloody Sunday’

What really happened in Jamia Milia Islamia University on 15 December 2019 when the Delhi Police entered the campus and allegedly unleashed violence on students?

It’s been two months since that fateful night but debates have gotten a fresh impetus again with the release of two videos — one from the Jamia Coordination Committee and another reportedly from Delhi Police sources each trying to tell a different version of the events from that day.

What do the videos show and what reactions are they getting from students and authorities? Tune in to The Big Story!