My Theatre Training Helps Me Get Into Diverse Roles: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

But how does Siddiqui manage to balance his indie roles with high-entertainment commercial films?

"My training in theatre has been such that if I'm doing a Shakespearean play, at the same time I'm also doing a folk play or a Mohan Rakesh play, which is on the lines of realism. If I'm doing a Sanskrit play, I'm also also acting in Persian plays. So, while I'm working on some films where my acting has to be no-nonsense and to-the-point, I'm simultaneously also acting in a fun film like Heropanti 2," he says in this episode of Itni Starry Baatein.

