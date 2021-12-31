ADVERTISEMENT
Itni Starry Baatein: Ayushmann Opens Up About His Diverse On-Screen Roles
Tune in to the second episode of Itni Starry Baatein with Abira!
From a sperm donor to a bodybuilder – Ayushmann Khurrana sets himself apart from other Bollywood actors with his versatility and the diverse range of roles he has played on-screen.
In the second episode of Itni Starry Baatein the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor candidly talks about the story behind his physical transformation, who came up with the name for the film, his future projects, and his family.
Tune in!
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
