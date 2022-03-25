ADVERTISEMENT
Vidya Balan & Shefali Shah Talk About 'Jalsa', Being Working Women & More
Tune in to this episode of Itni Starry Baatein where we catch up with Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah!
Two of India's most talented actors – Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah – have come together on screen for Suresh Triveni's Jalsa, which is a story about inner conflicts, motherhood, and class.
In a candid chat, the actors tell us about the female actors who inspire them in the OTT space and how it is like being working women. They also open up about how shows like Jalsa can be emotionally draining.
Tune in to this episode of Itni Starry Baatein!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×