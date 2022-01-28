Pratik Gandhi on How Life Has Changed Since the Success of 'Scam 1992'

Pratik Gandhi has made the big leap from Gujarati theatre and cinema to OTT platforms now.

After his critically acclaimed performance in the 2020 web series Scam 1992, wherein he played stockbroker Harshad Mehta, and his Bollywood debut Bhavai in 2021, the actor is back on screen with Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming web show, The Great Indian Murder.

In this new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, we speak to Gandhi about the opportunities that have been coming his way since the massive success of Scam 1992. The actor also talks about how life has changed for him in the last few years.

Tune in to the full conversation!