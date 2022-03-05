ADVERTISEMENT
Sonu Nigam Talks About Taking a Break From Social Media & His Single 'Maula Re'
Tune in to this episode of Itni Starry Baatein with Sonu Nigam.
Sonu Nigam whose melodious music popularised Indian classical in the Bollywood mainstream was recently awarded a Padma Shri earlier in January this year.
On 10 February, he also dropped his new single 'Maula re' – a song dedicated to highlighting the lives of children who have found themselves left orphaned in the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this new episode of Itni Starry Baatein, Sonu Nigam talks about what made him compose this song, how he felt after receiving his Padma Shri, among other things. He also addresses questions around his Twitter controversy and why he is seldom seen lending his voice to Hindi film songs in the recent years.
Tune in!
