People Recognise Me as 'Vinod' in Public Now: 'Panchayat' Actor Ashok Pandit
Tune in to this episode of Itni Starry Baatein in which we speak to 'Panchayat' actor Ashok Pathak aka 'Vinod'.
Actor Ashok Pandit is better known as 'Vinod' these days. This supporting character that Pandit played in an episode of TVF's comedy-drama series Panchayat has taken the audience by a storm despite his limited screen-time.
In this episode of Itni Starry Baatein, the budding actor speaks to us about his childhood days that were spent in Haryana, how he made it to Bollywood, and how he envisions his career going ahead.
Tune in!
