Itni Starry Baatein: Pankaj Tripathi Shares the '83' Experience

Tune in to the first episode of Itni Starry Baatein where I catch up with the very talented Pankaj Tripathi!

Abira Dhar
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the role of PR Man Singh, the manager of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83 – which brings to life India's historic victory.

What was the most challenging aspect of playing this role? How was it to meet the real Man Singh? And, what is the story behind the scenes?

