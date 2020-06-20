The Quint and The Nudge brings to you Charcha 2020 – a platform for India's development sector to come together and engage on the most pressing human development challenges on issues of gender, policy, law, climate change, social development and much more.Is there gender equality in policy making? How do we take the gender lens to policy response and how do we prevent gender-based violence in the time of the coronavirus pandemic?In this podcast, Sarah Jacob who's a journalist and anchor at NDTV will be in conversation with Trisha Shetty, social activist and lawyer and Nishtha Sathyam, the youngest woman to represent UN Women among 193 countries, and a trained economist and policy expert. Tune in! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.